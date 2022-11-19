How to redeem save data bonuses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Save data bonuses aren’t anything new in Nintendo games. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you can get small rewards for having save data from any of the previous Pokémon Switch games. However, you won’t be able to redeem them from a menu. If you want to get your save data in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’re going to need to find a particular NPC.

How to get save data bonuses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You’ll first need to get to Mesagoza. This is the first major city you’ll arrive in the game immediately after battling Nemona for the second time. How fast you get to Mesagoza will depend on whether you decide to speedrun through Area One or take your time, battling the different trainers and capturing Pokémon that are roaming in the field. After your battle with Nemona, she’ll briefly tell you about the city and then leave you to your own devices. Once you have control again, you’ll want to walk up the stairs and talk to the NPC standing under the flowerpot with two Combees flying above it.

When you talk to her, she’ll ask to see your phone to examine it and give you a free phone case based on the save data of the game you’re redeeming the bonus for. The games you can gain bonuses for are:

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: Pokétch Case

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Arceus Case

Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee: Pikavee Case

Pokémon Sword and Shield: Ball Guy Case

How to change your phone case in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To switch your phone case, press right on the D-pad. This will open up your customization menu where you can change your outfit. Go to the very last tab on the right and you’ll be shown the different phone cases you’ve collected. Just press A on the phone case you want to put on and then press B to back out of the menu. You’ll be asked if you want to confirm your new appearance and select yes.