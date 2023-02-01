Where to find the Black Market Auction House in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Black Market Auction House has been an integral part of World of Warcraft for an extended period now, and this is also the case with the game’s latest expansion Dragonflight. Like every expansion, Black Market Auction House allows players to buy rare items that would otherwise be unattainable. Naturally, with the new DLC coming in, the location of the auction house has also changed, and if you are looking to find its new location, refer to the guide below.

Related: How to get to Darkmoon Faire in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Black Market Auction House location in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Screenshot by Gamepur

Black Market Auction House is located in a place called Petitioner’s Concourse, which is west of Valdrakken in Thaldraszus. The exact coordinates for the site are 34.66, 60.50.

To reach the location, you must first go to Little Scales Daycare. Once there, look for a building with two Dracthyr guards standing at the entrance. Inside the building, you’ll encounter Madam Goya, who leads the Black Market Auction House. Interact with her, which will prompt the list of all the rare items up for auction. Remember that the available items change daily, so you might have to visit the place regularly if you are looking for a specific item. Regardless, if you still have Encrypted Black Market Radio from Battle for Azeroth, you can access Black Market Auction House from anywhere on the map.

It’s worth noting that any bidding you do for an item is against real players, so expect to spend a decent chunk of Gold pieces if you are going for an ultra-rare item.