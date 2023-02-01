A Darkmoon Faire is a monthly event in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight that allows players to earn various rewards. It is one of the major appeals of the game and an event most players eagerly wait to participate in. That said, reaching the Darkmoon Faire location might be a hassle for many, especially if you are unaware of how to do so. Hence, we’ve put together a guide explaining how to get to Darkmoon Faire in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Darkmoon Faire location in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Screenshot by Gamepur

Darkmoon Faire takes place on Darkmoon Island, which is a mysterious island far away from the mainland. It’s considered a secretive place whose exact location is only known by the island’s inhabitants. Hence, it’s a no-brainer that reaching the location without any external help is impossible. However, once Darkmoon Faire kickstarts, you can easily get to the event’s place using teleporters that can be found in the capital cities of Azeroth. We suggest you use the teleporter at the capital city of Thunder Bluff, whose coordinates are 36, 36. Here, click on the teleporter, and you’ll immediately be transported to Darkmoon Faire. To reach Thunder Bluff, you can use Zeppelin from Orgrimmar or fly there directly. Either way, reaching Darkmoon Faire shouldn’t be an issue during the event period.

Since Darkmoon Faire is a monthly event, do not fret if you miss it. Furthermore, the event lasts a week, so you have plenty of time to reach the location and participate in different quests.