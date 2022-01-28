You’ll need to find several evolution items during your travels in Pokémon Legends: Arceus if you want to evolve all of your Pokémon. These items are critical because you won’t be able to evolve specific Pokémon you encounter in the Hisui region without them. One evolution you want to seek out is the Dawn Stone. It’s a handy item several Pokémon will need to receive to reach their final evolution. In this guide, we cover where to find the Dawn Stone in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are a few ways you can find a Dawn Stone. The most straightforward way to do this is to head to Jubilife Village and head to the Trading Post. From there, you’ll have the chance to turn in your Merit Points for several items, many of them being evolution items. The Dawn Stone is one of these available purchases. You can earn Merit Points by finding Satchels out in the world as you explore Hisui. The more Satchels you find in the wild to return to other trainers, the more Merit Points you’ll receive overtime. In addition, the Satchels with multiple items are worth more Merit Points.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternatively, you can also acquire a Dawn Stone by using a Ursaluna to search for treasures. The Ursaluna will have a small indicator at its front that will direct you to find specific items. When you reach the end of the indicator, Ursaluna will dig up the item, revealing the treasure. There’s a chance this can be a Dawn Stone. However, this all boils down to luck, so we recommend the Trading Post to ensure you receive it.