The Destiny Knot is a fairly useful held item in the Pokémon series not so much because of its in-battle utility, but rather its efficiency in breeding Pokémon with good IVs. If one Pokémon holds the Destiny Knot while being bred with another, five of the two Pokémons’ 12 total IVs (every Pokémon has six IVs) are guaranteed to pass down to the child; if both Pokémon have good IVs, the child will as well. It’s a good item to have in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, whether you’re looking to play competitively or would like to build a max IV party capable of tackling the games’ various postgame challenges. Here’s where to find the Destiny Knot in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The Destiny Knot is located on Route 224, which you can get to via Victory Road. However, the path to the route will be blocked until you obtain the National Pokédex. Once you receive your upgraded Pokédex, head through the previously blocked path.

When you arrive at Route 224, move up until you hit the beach, then keep right. Once you reach the end of the beach, there should be two trainers — each by a tree — north of you. Depending on how you’re feeling, fight/avoid them, and then proceed up a staircase to the left. There will be a Pokéball in the upper-right corner of this platform that contains the Destiny Knot. Once you acquire it, you can give it to any Pokémon you would like to breed by equipping it as you would any other held item.