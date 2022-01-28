The Dusk Stone is one of many evolution items you can acquire in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You need these items to evolve your Pokémon into specific forms. Otherwise, you won’t be able to have them reach a particular evolution. These items are tricky to find, and making sure you have enough on hand. For the Dusk Stone, you’ll need this to evolve Murkrow, Duskull, and Misdreavus. In this guide, we’ll cover where to find the Dusk Stone in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The best way to find a Dusk Stone is to return to Jubilife Village. From here, head over to the Trading Post and speak with the one in charge of it, Simona. She’ll offer for you to trade Pokémon with another player, or you can choose to purchase several of her items. One of her items that she has one sale is the Dusk Stone, and you can grab it using Merit Points.

When you turn in Satchels you discover throughout the Hisui region, you earn Merit Points. These Satchels were dropped by players who were attacked by Pokémon and fainted. When you approach the Satchels, grab them, and they should return to the trainer with a few of the items they dropped when they fainted. Each time you do this, you’ll earn several Merit Points, and you’ll make more Merit Points if there are more items in the bag.

Another way to find a Dusk Stone is to ride around on Ursaluna and dig up treasure. Your Ursaluna will point you in the direction of treasure and dig it up for you. There’s a chance you could find a Dusk Stone when doing this.