Where to find the Flamethrower TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Flamethrower is a staple fire-type move many Pokémon can utilize in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Considered to be a top-tier damage move by most trainers, Flamethrower has a Power of 90 and an Accuracy of 100. It’s no surprise that many trainers would be interested in teaching their Pokémon Flamethrower using its TM. If you are in the same boat and looking for Flamethrower TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, refer to the guide below.

Flamethrower TM location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Flamethrower TM (TM 125) can only be found in one location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. To obtain the TM, head to Medali (East) and start moving toward the location marked in the image above. It’s worth noting that the path to the TM’s location is rather complicated, as you’ll need to go through a hilly region. However, keeping the marked location in mind, you should be able to reach it comfortably. Ultimately, you’ll reach a cliff with a single boulder on it and a NPC standing near the boulder. Besides the boulder, you’ll see a glowing item, which is the Flamethrower TM.

Alternatively, you can also craft the Flamethrower TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, you still need to acquire it manually first before it can be replicated using the TM Machine. The items required to craft Flamethrower are 1000 LP, Litleo Tuft x5, Hondour Fang x3, and Numer Lava x3. Collecting the required materials could be a little tedious, but they are generally easy to acquire.