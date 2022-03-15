Where to find the Gummy Marker in Roblox Find the Markers

The Gummy Marker in Roblox’s Find the Markers can be one of the trickiest to obtain. For one, it first requires players to unlock its hidden location by finding and pressing colored buttons placed throughout the map. Though, the biggest catch to the Gummy Marker is that is set in an area that is blocked off by multiple obstacles. So, to save you a good chuck of time, here’s every button location and how to get to the Gummy Marker.

Finding the Gummy Marker’s door

Screenshot by Gamepur

Firstly, we recommend players start by going to the very back of the Candyland area by climbing the marshmallows near the chocolate river. It is here you’ll discover a door with four different colors above it. As the Gummy Marker is behind this door, the colors above it indicate the order (from left to right) you’ll need to press the buttons around Candyland to unlock the door. The order of the colors changes daily, so the order shown above may not be what you see in-game.

We have marked the locations of each button below. However, if they are pressed in your correct order, music should play directly after tapping on the fourth button.

Red button location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon entering the Candyland area, head right of the chocolate river where there is a gingerbread house covered in gumdrops. The red button will be on the right of the gumdrops inside which you should then tap on to activate.

Blue button location

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get to the blue button, begin by climbing up the marshmallows to the left of the gingerbread house. From there, you will to need to jump on top of the house and stand next to the blue lollypop nearby. The blue button should then appear at the center of the lollypop.

Yellow button location

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this button, you will need to head to the back of Candyland once more and walk up to the green lollipop. The yellow button can be discovered on the corner of the cliff just below the lollipop.

Green button location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The green button is furthest from the rest, as you need to cross the left side of the chocolate river. You should spot the button on a wall past the chocolate lollipop.

How to get to the Gummy Marker

Screenshot by Gamepur

With all four buttons pressed now, follow the chocolate river until you reach its end. It is here you will discover a small opening that leads to a ledge. Although this is the only path to the Gummy Marker, a portion of the ledge is cut off by a small blockage. In order to get past it, you must first drop toward the side of the blockade and then jump onto the other side of the ledge. This will likely take multiple attempts, but the buttons will not reset if you die by falling into the pit.

Once that’s out of the way, head inside the room and have your character simply touch the Gummy Marker so it can be added to your collection.

