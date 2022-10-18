Where to find the Hugo’s Herbarium Collectible in Chapter 4 in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Hugo’s Herbarium is a set of collectible flowers hidden around each chapter in A Plague Tale: Requiem. These flowers don’t provide any tangible gameplay effects, but they will be worn by Amicia and are needed to reach 100% completion. This guide will explain where to find the Hugo’s Herbarium collectible in Chapter four of A Plague Tale: Requiem.

How to find Hugo’s Herbarium collectible in Chapter 4

Chapter four, titled “Protector’s Duty,” takes place during a curfew in the evening hours. You must sneak around the city hub area and make your way to the docks. Rats and enemy soldiers will try to stop you, so you must avoid danger as you navigate the city’s interior. After completing the first section, you will find yourself in a tunnel leading to the harbor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After leaving this tunnel, head towards the shore and approach the boat off the coast. The mission objective will change. Once you reach this point, don’t advance to the left and into the harbor proper. Instead of heading in that direction, take a right and go further up the beach. You will cross a small wood bridge and run into a field of wildflowers. Pick up the Gentian flower, and Amicia will add it to her collection, and this addition to Hugo’s Herbarium will be complete.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is one of the easiest collectibles to find in the game, as it isn’t hidden in some obscure corner of the level or guarded by a pack of frenzied rats. Chapter four also contains a pair of hidden souvenirs and an optional achievement/trophy you can earn if you spare a guard who helps you later during this stage. Collect all the flowers hidden in each chapter to complete Hugo’s Herbarium in A Plague Tale: Requiem.