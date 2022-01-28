Where to find the Metal Coat in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Metal Coat is an item you’ll want to grab if you’re looking to evolve select Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It’s an evolution item, which means that when you give it a Pokémon, it will transform into another. Specific Pokémon, such as Onix and Scyther, need it advance to their stronger forms. In this guide, we’ll cover where you can find the Metal Coat in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are several ways to find this evolution item. Of the methods, we highly recommend heading over to the Trading Post in Jubilife Village and speaking with Simona who heads up the Trading Post. She’ll offer you the chance to exchange your Merit Points for several items, and one of your options is the Metal Coat. You’ll need plenty of Merit Points to purchase this item.

The only way to grab Merit Points is to find lost Satchels out in the wildness. These Satchels are bags that previous Pokémon trainers lost while they were exploring Hisui, and they fainted when attempting to run away from a Pokémon. By picking it up and returning it, you’re giving that player back several items, earning Merit Points in the process.

Alternatively, you can use a Ursaluna to seek them out. When riding on Ursaluna’s back, the front of the Pokémon will have a small arrow on it, indicating the location of a treasure. When you find that treasure, Ursaluna will dig it up, and it can potentially be a Metal Coat.