Where to find the Reaper’s Cloth in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are multiple ways to evolve your Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Many of the Pokémon you encounter in the game have specific requirements that you need to fulfill before they can do it. Some Pokémon in Pokémon Legends will need to use Reaper’s Cloth, an evolution item you can find in the game. In this guide, we’ll cover where you can find the Reaper’s Clothing in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are several ways to find this item. The best method is to return to Jubilife City and go to the Trading Post. You can find it at Simona, who will offer you several items that she has for sale. One of them will be the Reapers Cloth. It will cost Merit Points, however. You can earn these points by finding lost trainers’ Satchels out in the wild. These were lost after a player fainted because a wild Pokémon attacked them. The more you return, the more Merit Points you earn.

Alternatively, there’s a chance for you to find it while riding Ursaluna and digging up treasure or by entering a space-time distortion and finding it on the ground. However, these are rare spawns for this item, so you won’t always get it.