Where to find the Smurfs easter egg in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Little Boys Blue quest guide

Deep within the Weepwild Dankness, over the trees, and past the man-eating mushrooms, you will find them. They are but small creatures living their own best lives in a tiny village. You may know what creatures we are referring to; The Murphs. The Murphs make for a great easter egg in the Wonderlands. Here is where you can find them and complete the Little Boys Blue quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will start things off by collecting the quest off of one of the bounty posters around the Weepwild Dankness. Once you have the quest, follow the arrow to the small village protected by a large gate. It is to the north of the Dank Encroachment fast travel location. You can find the area marked on the map above. When you reach the area, find Old Murph in front of the houses straight ahead.

Protect the town, protect Murphetta

Screenshot by Gamepur

After talking to Old Murph, the town will be attacked by The Blue Ones. These crazed Murphs are out for blood. Help the Murphs defend their town from the blue menace. Once that is complete, head out of town to Snot’s Spot to check on Murphetta. After dealing with some surprising details about Murphetta’s heritage, rescue College Murph from Snot’s Spot.

Create the potion and save the day

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to grab a few items from the forest to create a potion to help College Murph. Start off by grabbing an Eye of Crab from just outside Snot’s Spot. This is done by killing the large crab that spawns out of the cave. Next up, run down the hill to collect some Gills of Mushroom from a Rooftop Mushroom. After gathering the mushroom gills, head further into the woods and defeat Kate the Hate Troll. Collect Kate’s toenail and you will have all the items you need. Head back to the Murphs at the Forward Camp.

Defend the Forward Camp from The Blue Ones and then place the items you gathered in the cauldron nearby to make the potion. Use the nearby mushroom to get over the gate and raise it for the Murphs. After a long battle against the Blue Ones, Old Murph will cleanse the crystal that is turning Murphetta blue. During this time, you will defend Old Murph and then rescue Murphetta from her cage. Garglesnot will now come down. Fight him and win to get your reward and complete the quest.