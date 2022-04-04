There are several locations for you to unlock and explore in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These locations depict iconic areas you’ve seen in the Star Wars movies, giving you the chance to view them yourself, playing as your favorite characters from the series. The Uscru District is one of these locations, but you might not immediately recognize where to find it. This guide details where to find the Uscru District in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The Uscru District is a location on Coruscant. If you explore Coruscant in Galaxy Free Play, unfortunately, you won’t be able to find this area immediately. Instead, you can only find the Uscru District by progressing through the game. This area unlocks by completing A Wrestle with Wesell, the first mission in Episode II: Attack of the Clones.

The only way to access Episode II: Attack of the Clones is to complete Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Before this, Episode II will remain locked, preventing you from accessing any of this content. Once you begin Episode II, Anakin and Obi-Wan will fly their airspeeder around Courscant, hunting after the assassin who attempted to take out Padme. When the two crash into the lower area of Coruscant, Anakin will go to Naboo with Padme while Obi-Wan further investigates the toxic dark used on the assassin.

The Uscru District will be available to you after this sequence, and you can access it any time in the game.