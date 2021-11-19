Where to find Togepi in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Togepi is one of the adorable Pokemon that is beloved by fans all over the world. Togepi makes a return in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. There are two ways to obtain Togepi throughout the game, one of which requires you to complete the Pokedex first. Here is how to find Togepi.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first method you can use to find Togepi requires you to see all of the Sinnoh Pokemon that the game has to offer. Once you do, head to Pal Park and you will find Professor Oak. He will give you the PokeRadar item. After you acquire the PokeRadar, head to Route 230. While using the item, there is a 12% chance for Togepi to appear.

The second method you can use requires you to reach Eterna City. As part of the story here, you will meet the Underground Man. He will grant you access to the Grand Underground by using the Explorer’s Kit. From here, head to Jubilife City, Hearthome City, or Pastoria City and go underground. You will now need to search the Grand Underground for Fountainspring Cave, Dazzling Cave, or Stargleam Cavern.

Each of these locations offers a small percentage chance that Togepi will spawn. If the Pokemon doesn’t spawn when you enter one of these areas, simply walk out and walk back in. Rinse and repeat until you find Togepi.