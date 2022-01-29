Where to find West Sea (Pink) Shellos in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are two types of Shellos you can find in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. There’s a pink one and a blue one. The pink one is the West Sea Shellos. While these two Pokémon look different, they’re not too dissimilar from each other, but you’ll want to catch both versions and add the information to your Pokédex. In this guide, we cover where you need to go to find the West Sea (Pink) Shellos in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The West Sea Shellos has a specific location is spawns in the game. We’ve been able to reliably find them spawning in the Obsidian Fieldlands region, namely at the south part of the Sandgem Flats. You should be able to head over here with Wyrdeer, or you can use Basculegion to ride down the water. However, Basculegion is not required to reach the location, so you can find this Pokémon before reaching that part of the game. West Sea Shellos should be wandering in this area close to the water.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We recommend using a Springy Mushroom to distract it or a Plump Bean when you arrive. Both of these items are a good way to throw it off your trail as you attempt to catch them. It’s a Water-type Pokémon, so you can also use another Water-type to try and defeat it in battle.