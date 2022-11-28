Where to find Wingull in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Wingull has been a good early choice to add to your Pokémon team for a while. It’s Flying and Water typing lets you cover two areas of popular coverage until you get better options later on. Even if all you want to do is fill out your Pokédex, you will need to find it out in the world. Here is where you can find and catch Wingull in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: Where to find Veluza in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Wingull in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Wingull is a pretty easy Pokémon to find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It can found most commonly along beaches and over the sea along the western and southern coasts of Paldea. You can find it most commonly over the water during the day, so run up and down these areas to eventually find it. The beach near Porto Marinada especially have plenty of Wingull during the day. Otherwise, you are fine by swimming up and down the Western Paldean Sea.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When battling Wingull, we recommend not attacking it with Electric and Rock types. It is very susceptible to Electric, so especially not that unless you are willing to let it faint. It is also resistant to Bug, Fighting, Fire, Ground, Steel, and Water attacks. With all the above being said, you can find pretty low level Wingulls, so you may have a pretty good chance at catching it by just throwing Pokéballs at it. It has low defense and can be easily defeated.

After you catch Wingull, you can work towards evolving it into Pelipper by raising it to level 25. It isn’t necessarily a Pokémon we recommend keeping in your party towards the late portions of the game, but Wingull and its evolution can definitely fill a needed spot on your team.