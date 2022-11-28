Where to find Veluza in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Of the many new Pokémon added in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are not many that look as intimidating as Veluza. The Jettison Pokémon is a Water and Psychic-type that is not a fish you would like to be swimming with in real life. That being said, it could be a valuable addition to your team for battles. Here is where you can find and catch Veluza in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Veluza in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a couple of large sections of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet where you can find Veluza. Essentially all across the Western Paldean Sea and Casseroya Lake is where you should be looking to find them. To find them, you will need to have your Koraidon or Miraidon able to swim so you can go out into these bodies of water to find them. They do not travel in groups, so look out for their fins sticking out of the water.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When battling Veluza, take advantage of its Water and Psychic typing. It is weak against Bug, Dark, Electric, Ghost, and Grass attacks. It is resistant to Fighting, Fire, Ice, Psychic, Steel, and Water attacks. Make sure you don’t overwhelm it too much so that you make it faint. You may want you consider attacking it with other types so that you can progressively take it down a little.

When you have Veluza in your team, you have a decent Water and Psychic dual type to utilize. It does not have any evolution in Scarlet and Violet so it won’t make it large growth spurts. It can be a good stop gap option before you get one of the more powerful options towards the endgame.