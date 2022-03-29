Where to get Cold Medicine in Rune Factory 5

Even in the fantasy world of Rune Factory 5, people can get sick. In fact, there are plenty of status ailments in the game that can cause some problems for players. If you’ve gotten carried away working on your farm for the night and found that you’ve gotten ill, you’ll need to get your hands on some cold medicine in order to shift that cold.

How to get Cold Medicine in Rune Factory 5

Just like most items in the game, there are two ways to get Cold Medicine. The easiest, but more expensive, option is to simply purchase Cold Medicine from the clinic. It isn’t available at the start of the game, though. You’ll need to do some upgrades to the town first.

Go to Palmo’s Studio and purchase the Rigbarth Clinic expansion. This will cost you:

8000G

500P

50 Stone

50 Lumber

Once the expansion is completed, you’ll be able to purchase vaccinations from the clinic, as well as Cold Medicine and other items.

If you don’t want to part with your hard-earned money every time you get sick, you’ll need to up your Chemistry skill level to at least 22. Once you do, you can go to the Chemistry Set you purchase from Palmo’s Studio, you can use it to craft your own Cold Medicine. You will need:

Orange Grass

Toyherb

Combine those two items and you’ll get the cold medicine.