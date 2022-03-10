Where to get Giant Feathers in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

You’ll need various resources to increase your powers in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. The resources you discover in Svartalfheim are key to giving your Hugr-Rip additional powers and more upgrades to make your journey easier. One of the resources you’ll need to find are giant feathers. In this guide, we’ll cover where you can get Giant Feathers in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.

The quickest way to efficiently acquire Giant Feathers is through the large black birds you’ll see soaring through the skies of Svartalfheim. You can typically find them wandering around any of the Shelters hidden throughout this realm. Although, these animals wander around quite a bit. When you encounter a flock of birds, you’ll want to utilize your bow and arrow to fell them and collect the feathers.

Each of the birds normally has two feathers on them, making them easy to harvest. Many of these birds come in pairs of two but don’t surprised to only find one wandering around by itself. If you’re looking to farm Giant Feathers, we recommend fast traveling to any of the shelter locations and investigating the birds near there, especially in the mountains or forests where you may see them diving through the trees.