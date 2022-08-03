Where to get Igna Rejuvenators in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Igna Rejuvenators are one of the many resources you can find in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. It’s an item you can find after defeating a monster, which you will need to use to complete quests, or you might need in crafting recipes for your Gems. Regardless of why you need them, finding this item can be tricky. This guide covers where you need to go to find Igna Rejuvenators in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to get Igna Rejuvenators in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

You can find Igna Rejuvenators in the same place you can find Igna Weapons: by fighting Igna. These lizard-like people are a returning monster to the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise, and you can find them in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as you progress through the game. They will appear roughly in Chapters Four and Five, meaning you will need to put several hours into the game before you can find them. We encountered them at level 37, and they appear in other locations, but the first area we checked featured them dropping Igna Rejuvenators.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to make your way to the Keves Castle region. You reach this location at the end of Chapter Four, but you can freely return to it at your leisure after you unlock additional campsites and Landmarks here. It’s to the south of Colony 11. After defeating all of the Igna warriors, you want to fight, use Skip Travel to any nearby landmarks and respawn these monsters. Then, you can fight them again and attempt to grab the Igna Rejuvenators.

You will not always receive Igna Rejuvenators after you defeat these monsters. It might take you a few passes through the area to find all the resources you need to complete any of your projects or quests featuring this item.