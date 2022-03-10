Living Sparks are one of the many resources you’ll be hunting down in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok to obtain more upgrades for your Hugr-Rip. These resources are unlike the ones from the base game, so finding the exact location of these items can be a little tricky. Although, the Living Sparks are connecting to the land’s invaders. In this guide, we’ll be covering where to get Living Sparks in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.

The best way to obtain Living Sparks is to defeat the Muspel invaders. You can find them at their forts that they’ve created in Svartalfheim. All you have to do is defeat them, and there’s a chance for a Living Spark to drop. However, not every Muspel will have the opportunity to drop one for you to loot. The stronger, elite Muspel foes, indicated by the yellow bar above their head, have the best chance to drop them. You’ll want to look for them when invading a fort to check for loot.

However, all of the Muspel have a chance to drop it. The best way to farm Living Sparks is to find forts throughout Svartalfheim and attack them. You can also set up raids on the river to potentially loot it if one is available. Both routes are recommended, and it all comes down to fighting against these enemies in Dawn of Ragnarok to obtain more.