Where to get more Poké Ball stickers in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Decorating capsules in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can be a feature worth spilling hours into if you have the right amount of stickers. As each customizable Poké Ball can hold up to 20 stickers, you’ll eventually find yourself frantically digging in each corner of the map to discover more.

Luckily, there are over 90 types of stickers and animations to collect and witness for yourself, but you can collect a particular sticker multiple times. Players will obtain their first batch of stickers from gym leaders — each themed after their type of Pokémon. Aside from all gym battles, battling major characters in Team Galactic should also reward trainers in stickers and cash.

Despite not being obtainable in most Poké Marts, the shop in the north of Sunyshore City has a shopkeeper who deals the game’s rarer stickers. This character always has a catalog of at least seven stickers to buy from and his stock constantly changes every 24 hours.

If players haven’t reached this section of the game yet, they may need to try their luck speaking to NPCs inside of buildings elsewhere. The bigger the building, the more likely it is that an NPC is sitting inside waiting to giveaway stickers along with an additional Poké Ball or consumable.

