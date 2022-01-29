Where to get Pep-Up Plants in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Pep-up Plants in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are a beneficial resource you’ll want to hunt down to craft several items you’ll be able to create in the game. Pep-up plants appear in multiple locations, so you’ll want to make sure you check those areas out thoroughly, and you can expect to find more of them as you progress through the story. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Pep-up Plants in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Early in the game, you’ll be able to find Pep-up Plants in a handful of locations in the Obsidian Fieldlands. You’ll want to look on the hills close to Deetrack Path and around Deertrack Heights. We’ve also found it in Nature’s Pantry and Sandgem Flats. As you progress through the game, you’ll regularly find Pep-up Plants scattered all over the Cobalt Coastlands. We were able to find it as we searched around Crossing Slope, Ginkgo Landing, and Aipom Hill. These are some of the few locations you’ll want to explore while trying to find this resource regularly.

You can also expect to find Pep-up Plants after defeating or capturing Pokémon in the wild, but it doesn’t happen too often. However, the merchants in Jubilife Village, notably Tuli, will offer to sell you Pep-up Plants if you’re in a pinch as you progress through the story. Tuli’s inventory and available items expand as you complete more missions.