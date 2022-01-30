Where to get Razz Berries in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are several unique types of berries you can find scattered all over the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These berries are useful items you’ll want to collect if you’re going to acquire more items to craft or provide them to Jubilife Village’s villagers to fulfill requests. A notable berry you might be trying to hunt down is the Razz Berry. In this guide, we share where you can get Razz Berries in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can find Razz Berries in Coronet Highlands and the Cobalt Coastlands. Supposedly you can find it in all of the regions of Hisui, but those two have been the ones that provide them the most often. For example, we’ve regularly found them at a berry south of Aipom Hill, behind Iscan.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The important thing to be on the lookout for is the type of berry tree. You’ll know you’ve found a Razz Berry tree when you find a blue tree with berries with orange tops and yellow undersides. Each time you see trees matching this description, you’ll know you’ve discovered Razz Berries. Make sure to use a Pokémon to collect the berries, and you have the Satchel space to carry them.

You can also pick them up from Tuli in Jubilife Village if you’re in a pinch.