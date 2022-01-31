Where to get Red, Blue, and Green Shards in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You’ll find that there are multiple items for you to locate as you explore the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These items are crucial to crafting several items throughout the world, and many of them will benefit you. However, the more unusual items you may encounter are the Red, Blue, and Green shards, or you might try to hunt these resources down. In this guide, we’re going to detail where you need to go to get Red, Blue, and Green shards in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can only unlock these items in a single location: space-time distortions. A space-time distortion happens randomly in any of the regions you can find Pokémon. You’ll receive a quick notification that one has appeared and then a second one notifying you that it has been activated. Following the second notification, you’ll be able to find rare Pokémon and items inside of it. This is where you can get the Red, Blue, and Green shards.

You can find them on the ground inside of the space-time distortion. All you have to do is run around and pick them. You’ll be using them to craft Star Pieces, a recipe you can get from the craftworks shop in Jubilife Village.