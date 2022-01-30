Where to get Sand Radish in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You’ll find several resources all over the Hisui region that you can use to craft items in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The more resources you have available to you, the more items you can create or use them to complete requests for Jubilife Villagers. There are a few locations you can find for those in search of Sand Radishes in Pokémon Legends. In this guide, we cover where to get a Sand Radish in Pokémon Legends.

You’ll want to visit one major location to find a Sand Radish. The most notable location you can find Sand Radishes is the Alabaster Icelands, the final location you can unlock in Pokémon Legends. You’ll want to explore the northeast side of the map, in the Heart’s Crag. You can find it lying on the ground in this region. It should be a plant with a white base and blue leaves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You may need to explore the center of the Heart’s Crag region to find enough of it. Once you do, return to base camp, reset the area, and have the resources return to that area. You’ll want to use your Braviary to fly back there, making it far more efficient to travel in this region.