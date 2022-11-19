Where to get Shiny Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Evolution Stones in Pokémon games are always near the top of the list for items people want to find so they can work on evolving the Pokémon that take those stones and get their more powerful final forms. Some can be bought from certain stores, but finding one in the wild is always a great feeling as you make your way through a game. Shiny Stones have always been used to get very powerful Pokémon since their induction, so unsurprisingly, you will want to know how to get them this time around as well. Here is how to get Shiny Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

In past Pokémon games, Shiny Stones have only been used to evolve a very small number of Pokémon. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, they are used only on one returning Pokémon, and it is unknown as of this writing about new Pokémon that need it, so the Shiny Stone is even rarer than usual in these games.

Unlike some other Evolution Stones, the Shiny Stone can not be purchased in a store. As of this writing, there are two known locations to find it. The first is to the northeast of Alfornada in South Province (Area Six). At the top of the mountain, there is a lake that runs into a river that goes southeast. Near that lake are two trees with a Shiny Stone sitting beneath them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second location is north of the Socarrat Trail, west of the start of the snowy North Province (Area Three). You will need to be riding either Koraidon or Miraidon and jump up onto a small elevated area built into the mountains here.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have the Shiny Stone, you can use it to evolve your Floette to Florges or any other new Pokémon that need the item for evolution.