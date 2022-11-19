The Leaf Stone is one of the rare evolution stones you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s an item that has appeared in previous entries in the series, and you can use it to evolve your Pokémon to their final evolutions. Only a handful of Pokémon actively use it, but if you’re trying to acquire all Eevee evolutions, the Leaf Stone is essential. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Leaf Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Leaf Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the more reliable ways to find Leaf Stones is to purchase them from the store. We’ve had good luck finding Leaf Stones from the Delibird Presents store that appears in a handful of cities, namely in the Cascarrafa, on the west side of the map, but they also be in the Levincia and Mesagoza. The Delibird store will have them for sale. However, these are locked behind story progression. You need to earn the third Gym Badge before they appear in the store.

If you do not see them available at the Delibird Presents store, the best thing to do is to continue working through the game, and focus on collecting Gym Badges. The Leaf Stone, and several other evolution stones, are available after defeating the third Gym Leader, Kofu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also find Leaf Stones inside of Poké Balls in the wild, and there’s a rare chance you can find them as sparkling items on the ground. Although the sparkling items on the ground are far less reliable, especially as you get closer to the end of the game.