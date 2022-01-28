Where to get Stardust in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

If you need money in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, an excellent way to earn it is to sell Stardust. You’ll be able to find Stardust while traveling the Hisui region, but it doesn’t always appear in the game and in the wild like the other resources. It’s a bit more hidden than that, and you have to make sure you’re looking for it if you want to find some. In this guide, we cover where you can get Stardust in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

From our experience, Stardust is not a separate resource node that you can find in the world. Instead, it appears over resources that you can already find. You’ll know a resource has some Stardust on it when the resource has a distinct sparkle to it. For example, the tumblestone node we found in the wild had a different glitter, making it appear significantly different from the other tumblestone resources we could find in the wild.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When we took our Pokémon out to mine the resource, we received Stardust for our trouble. If you ever see a resource sparkling in the wild, you’ll know there’s a bit of Stardust on it, and you can grab some. You’ll want to take this back to Jubilife Village to sell, and you’ll earn a bit of money for your trouble.