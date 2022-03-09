Where to get Star’s Breath in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, an MMORPG by Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games, there are tons of items that you’ll need in order to progress your gear to different levels. Increasing the item level of your gear is the only way you can unlock higher-tier Guardian Raids, Abyss Dungeons, and Chaos Dungeons. One of these items is Star’s Breath, which are items that can help you raise the chance of a successful gear enhancement.

You’ll notice that as your gear gets higher, the chance for a successful enhancement drops dramatically. While there’s a chance your gear enhancement will fail, there’s a way to decrease the risk of failure. This is where Star’s Breath comes in. While enhancing gear, you can use Star’s Breath to increase the chance of a successful enhancement.

Here are some ways you can get Star’s Breath:

Secret Maps and Treasure Maps

Proving Grounds – Exchange

Cube Dungeons

Mari’s Secret Shop

Star’s Breath is only for Tier 1 gear, with different types of success enhancement items available for higher tier levels. In other words, Star’s Breath is not useful for a character once you progress past Tier 1 level gear. You can still use any unbound Star’s Breath on alt accounts, so be sure to save them even if you can’t use them.