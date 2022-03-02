Where to get the Moonveil Katana in Elden Ring

The Moonveil Katana is a powerful weapon you can obtain in Elden Ring. It scales off of Intelligence and partially on Dexterity and Strength, making it an excellent weapon for magic users. In addition to that, it comes with the special ability called Transient Moonlight, dealing a large amount of damage to enemies. In this guide, we cover where you need to go to get the Moonveil Katana in Elden Ring.

You’ll be able to find this weapon in a cave. First, you’ll need to make your way over to Gael Tunnel, which is on the edge of Limgrave and Caelid. You can choose to make your way over from the Rotview Balcony site of grace and go to the southwest, or you can go from the Third Church of Marika in Mistwood, and head to the northeast, up a large hill. The entrance in Limgrave brings you directly to the bottom of the cave, which is the quickest way to grab the Moonveil Katana.

elden ring

When you reach the bottom of the Gael Tunnel, you’ll then have to face off against the Magma Wyrm. While a dragon, it does not fly around. Instead, it will breathe out dangerous magma and use a large, curved sword to do battle against you. After defeating this boss, you’ll receive the Moonveil Katana.