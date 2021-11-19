Where to get TM 10 in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are multiple TMs that you can find all over Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These TMs allow you to teach your Pokémon specific moves that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to learn by naturally leveling up. In this guide, we will detail how to get TM 10, work pp in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll be able to earn this TM reasonably early on during your game. When you reach Jubilife City to deliver the Parcel to your rival, you’ll enter the Trainer’s School in the town. On the far right of the room will be a male and female trainer. You’ll need to battle both of them. They have Abra’s that are level seven, and they both primarily use charge beam, an Electric-type attack. You’ll want to avoid using any Water or Flying-types during these fights.

After you defeat both of these trainers, speak with the male one. He’ll discuss TMs, training machines with you and detail how you can only use the items once. After the conversation, he’ll hand you TM 10, work up. It’s an attack that will cause your Pokémon to raise its Attack and Special Attack stats in battle. You’ll then be able to freely use it on any Pokémon you wish to teach it.