Where to get Wyvern Gems in Monster Hunter Rise

The high ran monster hunts in Monster Hunter Rise will put your skills to the test. You’ll be facing off against much tougher enemies, and you’ll need to harvest them for high-quality resources. One of the tougher resources you’ll need to harvest will be Wyvern Gems. These resources are tough to find after defeating a monster, so you can expect to be hunting the monsters that have these items on their loot table to be ones you fight over and over here.

These are all of the creatures in Monster Hunter Rise that drop Wyvern Gems.

Barroth

Basarios

Diablos

Jyuratodus

Khezu

Nargacuga

Royal Ludroth

Somnacanth

Tigrex

Tobi-Kadachi

These creatures have a small chance of giving you a Wyvern Gem at the end of a hunt. All of them have roughly the same chance of 5%. It’s pretty low. Don’t expect to see a Wyvern Gem drop on every run you have in Monster Hunter Rise. You can only see a Wyvern Gem drop during high-rank monster hunts.

Of the reward methods for a Wyvern Gem drop to happen, the Broken Part and Capture rewards over the best chance for this. We recommend aiming for the creature’s critical parts, cutting or breaking them off, and then capture them to end the mission. The percentage chance of a Wyvern Gem dropping is fairly low but still possible.

When you’re working your way through these hunts, we recommend starting with some of the weaker monsters. While they were pushovers during your initial rise through the ranks, they’re significantly harder in the high-rank hunts. You’ll want to spend time farming new armor and weapon sets.

Take your time with these hunts, and while bringing allies with you can be easier, it does increase the monster’s difficulty.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.