Where to learn Blast Burn, Hydro Cannon, and Frenzy Plant in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Blast Burn, Hydro Cannon, and Frenzy Plant are some of the most powerful moves that can be learned by Fire-type, Water-type, and Grass-type Pokémon, respectively. However, only the fully-evolved forms of each starter Pokémon can learn these moves. Furthermore, they can’t be learned via leveling up, nor through an obtainable TM. Here’s how your fully-evolved starter Pokémon can learn Blast Burn, Hydro Cannon, and Frenzy Plant in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll need to accomplish four things first: Complete the game by defeating the Elite Four, unlock the National Pokédex, have a fully evolved starter Pokémon in your party (it can be any starter Pokémon from Generations I through IV), and also max out your starter Pokémon’s friendship. If you’re having trouble with that last part, check out our guide on how to quickly increase your Pokémon’s friendship level. Once you’ve accomplished these prerequisites, head over to Snowpoint City to sail to the Battle Zone, and then travel to Route 228.

On Route 228, you’ll find an elderly Move Tutor inside of a house in the middle of a harsh sandstorm. Speak to him and he’ll offer to teach “the ultimate moves” to your Pokémon. Each move deals a massive amount of damage, but also requires that its user recharges during the following turn. Here’s every Pokémon that can learn each move.