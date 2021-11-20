How to quickly increase Pokémon Friendship in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are benefits to being a friendly Trainer and having a good friendship level with your Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Friendship level can improve how a Pokémon will perform in a battle, so you will want to increase your friendship level with your Pokémon as quickly as possible.

There are a number of ways to do this, but one of the most basic things to know is that you can use the Poketch app to check your friendship level.

To quickly improve your friendship levels with a Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you will need to get your hands on the Soothe Bell. The Soothe Bell can be found on Route 212 in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Here, you will find the Pokémon Mansion. If you go inside, you will find an NPC maid in the second room on the left. Speak with her and she will give you the Soothe Bell for free.

After you get to Hearthome City and make your way to Amity Square you will find a park where you can walk with your Pokémon. Speak to the NPC at the desk and you can pick a Pokémon to follow you will will also improve their friendship level.

You can also get your Pokémon a massage Veilstne City, in the southwest corner of the city. You can only avail of a limited number each day, however, so keep that in mind.