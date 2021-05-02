Where to turn in datacubes in Returnal

Returnal will have you going through the same area following every death, with several changes and giving you more things to unlock as you progress further into the game. After you defeat Phrike, the first boss in Returnal, you’ll receive a datacube. It happens immediately after you beat the boss, and the device next to it turns it into a new consumable device you can find in future runs. When you die and repeat through the game, datacubes can appear again, and you’ll need to turn these items, unlocking more consumables.

When you want to exchange a datacube for consumables, you’ll need to find Phrike again. This means trying to track down the red door in the Overgrown Ruins and battling them again. You’ll need to do this every time you find a datacube on your run, and you need to place it into the device that converts the datacubes. The device does not appear to move around or appear in locations outside of the area after defeating Phrike.

There are 18 consumables to unlock, so the more often you want to find these devices, you have to explore more and seek them out. We found our first datacube after Phrike’s death by exploring the side areas, the blue triangle doors, and combing the area. While this adds to our overall run, it was a worthwhile endeavor to unlock more items to aid us on our adventure.

We have yet to defeat the second boss in the game, and when we do, we’ll add if in that after defeating any boss in Returnal you have the chance to turn in a datacube.