Which is the best starter to choose in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

When you begin your journey in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you’ll have the option to select from one of three starting Pokémon. Your choices include Cyndaquil, Rowlett, and Oshawott. You can only choose from one of these three, meaning you’ll want to make sure you make the best decision to have a solid start to your adventure. What is the best starter for you to choose in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

It’s important to note that Pokémon Legends will be a vastly different game compared to the other adventures. There are far fewer Pokémon trainers to battle, and there are no Gym Leaders to challenge. Instead, your primary concern will be to research and study the Pokémon you discover during your adventure.

That being said, when it comes down to selecting from the three options, we’re going to recommend Cyndaquil because it’s an early Fire-type Pokémon. Typically, a Fire-type Pokémon can be tricky to track down, whereas Water and Grass-type Pokémon have a much more frequent presence in a majority of the Pokémon games. If you want a Pokémon to counter some of the easier starting ones that could appear as you explore the Hisui region, having Cyndaquil is a good idea.

Ultimately, the choice is up to you. If you do not care about what type of Pokémon you take with you, you’re better off choosing your favorite starter of the three and trying to find another Pokémon in the wild to supplement its weaknesses. Each of the three starters will have various weaknesses, and covering those with the rest of your Pokémon roster is vital for a balanced team.