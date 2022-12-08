Which Tera Raids drop the most Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is one of the game’s more coveted and sought-after ingredients. You can only obtain it when you reach the end of the game and start going after five and six-star raids. These are the only ones dropping Herba Mystica, but it can be tiring to go after all of them or try having friends invite you to their raids. However, some Pokémon have a higher chance of dropping Herba Mystica than others, making it easier to farm them. Here’s what you need to know about the best Pokémon Tera Raids that can drop Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Raids with the best Herba Mystica drop chances in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a handful of Pokémon that have a better chance of dropping Herba Mystic as a reward. These are all the Pokémon that have better chances, broken up by five and six-star raid categories.

Related: All level 3 sandwich recipes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All five-star raids with better Herba Mystica chances

Amoonguss

Avalugg

Blissey

Bronzong

Cetitan

Cloyster

Coalossal

Copperajah

Corviknight

Dondozo

Drifblim

Eelektross

Garganacl

Gengar

Glalie

Greedent

Hippowdon

Orthworm

Palafin

Slowbro

All six-star raids with better Herba Mystica chances

Amoonguss

Avalugg

Blissey

Cetitan

Corviknight

Dachsbun

Dondozo

Farigiraf

Garganacl

Hippowdon

Klawf

Orthworm

Pelipper

Torkoal

Toxapex

Vaporeon

The Tera Raids on your map are random, so you will have to do some searching to find the best ones that give you the most Herba Mystic. This will mean roaming around the map to track them down or waiting until a friend invites you to join them online in a raid. If you’re regularly attempting to get involved in five and six-star raids, you have more chances of earning Herba Mystic.