The Picnic activity in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a good way to spend some time with your Pokémon, and you receive multiple bonuses from your sandwich. These bonuses can increase the amount of experience points certain Pokémon earn, the chances of encountering specific types of Pokémon in the wild, and they even increase your odds of finding a shiny Pokémon. The best sandwiches are level 3 sandwiches, but you need to follow some steps to make them. Here’s what you need to know about all level 3 sandwich recipes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to make level 3 sandwiches in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It’s important to note you won’t be able to make level 3 sandwiches until you reach the end of the game. This will happen after the credits have rolled and you have worked your way through the Paldea region, defeating the Gym Leaders again. When this happens, you proceed to the final tournament. Jacq will reach out to you shortly after this, requesting you take on five-star Tera Raids, and after you’ve done enough, six-star raids become available.

The five and six-star raids are important because they can drop Herba Mystica, a core ingredient for level 3 sandwiches. You will need to use at least two Herba Mystica anything you want to craft a level 3 sandwich, and that means having to grind these raids consistently. There are five types of Herba Mystica: Sweet Herba Mystica, Salty Herba Mystica, Sour Herba Mystica, Bitter Herba Mystica, and Spicy Herba Mystica.

Once you have enough of those ingredients, you can start crafting level 3 sandwiches. All level 3 sandwiches follow the same format, where you will need to use one Cucumber, one Pickle, and then three servings of a specific ingredient. This ingredient will vary based on the type of Pokémon type you want to focus on. These are all the Pokémon type ingredients for level 3 sandwiches. Again, make sure you only use three of one ingredient. Do not mix and match them.

Bug-type: Cherry Tomato

Dark-type: Smoked Fillet

Dragon-type: Avocado

Electric-type: Yellow Pepper

Fairy-type: Tomato

Fighting-type: Pickle

Fire-type: Red Pepper

Flying-type: Prosciutto

Ghost-type: Red Onion

Grass-type: Lettuce

Ground-type: Ham

Ice-type: Kalwf Stick

Normal-type: Tofu

Poison-type: Green Pepper

Psychic-type: Onion

Rock-type: Bacon

Steel-type: Hamburger

Water-type: Cucumber

Once you’ve used those ingredients, you need to add two Herba Mystica, and they can be of any kind, but there are some rules you need to follow. Make sure never to mix Sweet and Sour Herba Mystica, as these do not work. Using two Sweet Herba Mystica will not work for Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Normal, or Water-type level 3 sandwiches. Finally, if you use two Sour Herba Mystica, they do not work for Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Ice, or Normal-type level 3 sandwiches.

Those are the final steps. Now, whenever you sit down and make a sandwich at a picnic, you can have it come back to you as a level 3 sandwich, which will greatly benefit you in completing your Pokédex.