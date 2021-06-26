Who is winning Minecraft Championships (MCC) Pride 2021 – results, scores, and standings
Who is in the lead?
The Noxcrew is bringing us a special Pride 2021 Minecraft Championships, pitting streamers and content creators against each other in seriously challenging Minecraft events for a good cause. The show will be kicking off at 2 PM CT and will be available on the official Youtube channel. We will keep this article updated with all scores between rounds for those who cannot watch it live.
The event will be raising money for charity, and will feature lots of streamers and Minecraft content creators going head to head in contests of skill in Minecraft. Money raised through the event will be going toward The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that seeks to offer help and mental health support to at-risk LGBTQ+ youth.
In the MC Championship, ten teams of four go head to head in a variety of mini-games that test the core Minecraft skills: parkour, survival, combat, teamwork, and more. After eight games, the two teams with the most coins will go up against one another in one final matchup to decide the ultimate champion.
You can find all the teams and team members here, so make sure to check the streams of your favorites to find out how well they are doing in the contest.
MCC Pride 2021 Rankings
The table below shows the standings:
All Game Modes
- Ace Race
- Battle Box
- Big Sales at Built Mart
- Hole in the Wall
- Parkour Tag
- TGTTOSAWAF
- Sky Battle
- Survival Game
- Finale – Dodgebolt
Round One: Ace Race
Winner: Aqua Axolotles
Round Two: Sky Battle
Winner: Orange Ocelots
Round Three:
Winner:
Round Four:
Winner:
Round Five:
Winner:
Round Six:
Winner:
Round Seven:
Winner:
Round Eight:
Winner:
Finale:
Winner: