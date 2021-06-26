How to watch the Minecraft Pride 2021 (MCC) event – start time, platforms, and more

The Noxcrew returns to entertain us all with some top-notch Minecraft competition in the Minecraft Pride 2021 MCC event. It’s the first contest since they return from a 5-month break with MCC 14 a month ago.

The opening show is set to kick off at 2 PM CT and will run for about two hours with eight game modes and then the final face-off. The various games that will be played include Decision Dome, Ace Race, Battle Box, Big Sales at Built Mart, Hole in the Wall, Parkour Tag, TGTTODAWSAF, Sky Battle, and Survival Games. The grand finale will be a game of Dodgebolt.

If you are wondering what teams will be going head-to-head, you can find a complete list of them here. If you are planning to support your favorite streamer, make sure your Twitch chat color matches their team color for that added bit of support.

How to watch MC Championship Pride 2021

You can make your way to the MCC.LIVE website to keep up to date on all the scores, but this event will be a little different. As it is sponsored by Youtube Gaming, it will only be stream on youtube, so you can check it out on the official Noxcrew Youtube Channel.

Competitors can usual stream the event to their own twitch channels, but they won’t be able to do this time. Whether the competitors can stream their own perspectives to Youtube will depend on their contracts with Twitch, so make sure you check their socials to find out what is happening.