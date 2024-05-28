Who Should You Pick for a Targeted Convene in Wuthering Waves

Getting the right 5-star character in Wuthering Waves will significantly improve the effectiveness of your team. That said, it’s important that Resonators, even 5-Star ones, work well with your current team. In this guide, we’re going to help you choose the best Resonator as your Targeted Convene in Wuthering Waves.

Which Resonator Should You Choose as Your Targeted Convene in Wuthering Waves?

The best Resonator to choose as your Targeted Convene is Jianxin. Then, you should go for either Verina or Encore. Before we go into more details, you should probably understand how the system works first.

Once you’ve done your first 50 discounted pulls on the novice banner, you’ll get a 5-star character. Then, you’ll be asked to select one of the following characters as your Targeted Convene:

Jianxin

Calcharo

Verina

Lingyang

Encore

Upon completing 80 pulls, you’re guaranteed to get the character you selected. Here’s who you should consider:

DPS

If you need a good DPS Resonator, both Jianxin and Calcharo are excellent choices. They can dish out lots of damage quite easily, making them both excellent choices that you will not regret.

Jianxin is a reliable pick and using his damage output is as simple as mashing the attack buttons and special abilities. Calcharo is not bad either. He has a versatile kit that can adapt to different combat situations, making him a flexible DPS unit, although he might demand a bit more skill if you want to make the most out of him.

Pick Verina or Encore If You Need a Support

Verina is currently the best support character in the game. She is the best choice if your team requires a powerful support Resonator to increase survival and general performance.

That said, consider choosing Encore if you are looking for a different kind of support or if you already have Verine and at least one of the DPS characters mentioned above. Encore works very well with Yilin, who’s gonna be featured in the next banner. You’ll have excellent assistance and synergy when Encore is on your squad.

Avoid Lingyang

Among the five options available as your Targeted Convene, Lingyang is the least versatile and adaptable Resonator. Simply put, Jianxin, Calcharo, Encore, and Verina offer more utility and damage output than he does. So unless you really want Lingyang or you already have all the other characters, any other character will most likely be a better choice here.

How to Change Your Targeted Convene

You can easily switch your Targeted Convene by clicking the arrow icon on the novice banner. This won’t reset your pulls, so you can adjust your strategy without losing progress. And remember, your choice of Targeted Convene should match your team’s needs.By making an informed decision, you’ll get off to a strong start in Wuthering Waves.

