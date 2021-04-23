Why is green confetti falling in Pokémon Go?

You can find events happening all the time in Pokémon Go, and these events come with unique bonuses and diverse Pokémon. When some of the more timely events happen, and they’re centered around a large celebration, developer Niantic typically goes out of their way to make the occasion a bit more noticeable when you log into the game by adding confetti to the screen. We’ve seen it happen for the Tour: Kanto event at the end of the Season of Celebration, and we see it every year for the Pokémon Go Fest yearly event. For green confetti, it’s a celebration of the Friendship Day event and the Grass-type Pokémon spawning during it.

The Friendship Day event will be happening on April 24 from 11 AM to 2 PM in your local time zone. For Friendship Day, players have an increased chance to receive a Lucky Pokémon when making a trade with another player. The standard trading distance has also been increased, making it easier for any players who live in the same city or nearby to trade without having to be right next to each other. You’ll want to use his opportunity to grab as many lucky Pokémon as you can, making it cheaper to increase the Pokémon’s stats and making them even stronger.

Several Grass-type Pokémon received increased spawns, making them easier to catch, which is great for players eager to complete the Friendship Day Collection Challenge, a limited-time event to capture several Pokémon before the timer runs out. These are all of the Grass-type Pokémon that received increased spawns.

Bulbasaur

Cacnea

Chespin

Chikorita

Cottonee

Foongus

Snivy

Sunkern

Tangela

Treecko

Turtwig

Many of these Pokémon are on the Friendship Day Collection Challenge, and they’re all appearing in the wild. If you’d like to earn more candy with them or try to acquire a nice reserve of XL candy, you can find a Pokéstop nearby to place a lure on or use an incense. Both of these items have increased timers, and they’ll remain active for three hours.

If you see the green confetti, the Friendship Day event is active in your area, and you can take part in it. Make sure to take advantage of these trading bonuses and increased Grass-type Pokémon to add more useful Pokémon to your arsenal, and try to get as many lucky Pokémon as you can from other trainers. It’s a day of friendship.