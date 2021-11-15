Will Halo Infinite multiplayer beta progress carry over to Season 1?

The Halo Infinite multiplayer is available to everyone with an Xbox Game Pass or preordered the full game a little earlier. The game will officially launch with a full campaign on December 8. Still, during the Xbox 20th Anniversary live stream, 343 Industries revealed that the multiplayer would be available right now to celebrate the past 20 years of Halo. However, the current build of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is being marketed as a beta. Will your Halo Infinite multiplayer beta progress carry over into Season 1 and the full game?

We can confirm that all of the progress you make during the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta will carry over to the official game when it launches on December 8. You can start working on your season 1 progress right now and work through the available battle pass to earn various rewards.

The confirmation for all progress being carried over was shared by the official Halo twitter page following the multiplayer announcement. In addition, there will also be limited-time events, such as the Samurai-themed Spartan armor. Unlike the other rewards, you’ll need to participate in the Fracture event to complete objectives to work through the Samurai armor, which is a different reward from the ones you’ll earn through the Season 1 battle pass.