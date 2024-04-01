Category:
Guides
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: Xbox
WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 Locker Codes

It's Locker Code time.
Image of Chris Studley
Chris Studley
|
Published: Apr 1, 2024 08:18 am
Image via 2K

WWE 2K23 features both online and offline play in MyFaction for the first time in the mode’s history. Thus, one should not only expect more interest in MyFaction, but also more Locker Codes. So, what Locker Codes are currently active in 2K23 and what are the rewards? Let’s take a look at all of the active Locker Codes in WWE 2K23, and how to redeem codes in the game.

Recommended Videos

Related: WWE 2K23: MyGM Comprehensive guide – How to put on five-star matches, classes, interference and more

All WWE 2K23 Locker Codes

WWE 2K23 Codes (Working)

  • Currently no working codes!

Locker Codes can be redeemed for a slew of different rewards, including Manager cards and even wrestlers that can be added to a faction.

WWE 2K23 Codes (Expired)

  • NBNP-RMN2-9P69
  • 33TE-75N5-8R3P
  • MDCE-8FN8-R2GF
  • N74G-RCND-75AD
  • XXB9-93NJ-XGQT
  • B9MC-24NA-DL9H
  • JGQ4-TRNX-A92L
  • KJ9L-KFNG-G7R9
  • F6EK-LDNB-6NN8
  • 6BLL-9MN5-GC88
  • K6A3-59NX-GD76
  • K796-9ENH-8EN7
  • PRQG-XRN8-TK44
  • GANM-GRN4-4Q34
  • 5JFA-3HNC-2LME
  • EKX2-92NN-QNCE
  • 2MGH-R2NN-LD23
  • 5ALA-BRND-PX9L
  • 4D26-GEN3-Q5FP
  • RXJF-FGN4-H88X
  • AUSTIN316ESB – Reward: Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Pack (includes 72 OVR Emerald Austin Card)
  • NEWDAYROCKS – Reward: Emerald Xavier Woods Manager card in MyFaction
  • UPUPDOWNDOWN – Reward: Emerald Tyler Breeze Manager card in MyFaction

How to redeem WWE 2K23 Locker Codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to redeem Locker Codes for WWE 2K23, enter MyFaction. This can be done simply by clicking the MyFaction tab at the bottom of the modes screen at the main menu.

At the bottom of the home hub screen in MyFaction is a ‘Locker Codes‘ tile. When selected, users will then be able to input a code via the keyboard that appears on the screen. Then, press the ‘Enter‘ button to activate the code.

If it’s a card, it will be added to your collection. Locker Code packs, on the other hand, will be sent to the ‘Unopened Packs‘ folder.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Roblox Treasure Quest codes
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Treasure Quest codes
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 1, 2024
Read Article Wasteland Tycoon Codes
Category: Guides
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Wasteland Tycoon Codes
Miljan Truc and others Miljan Truc and others Apr 1, 2024
Read Article Roblox Defender’s Depot codes
Category: Guides
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Tier 2
Tier 2
Roblox Defender’s Depot codes
Trent Cannon and others Trent Cannon and others Apr 1, 2024
Read Article Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (April 2024)
Coin Master free spins and coins daily working links
Category: Guides
Guides
Coin Master
Coin Master
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Tier Update
Tier Update
Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (April 2024)
Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others Apr 1, 2024
Read Article Roblox Block Miner Codes
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Roblox
Roblox
Tier 2
Tier 2
Roblox Block Miner Codes
Adrian Oprea Adrian Oprea Apr 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Roblox Treasure Quest codes
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Treasure Quest codes
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 1, 2024
Read Article Wasteland Tycoon Codes
Category: Guides
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Wasteland Tycoon Codes
Miljan Truc and others Miljan Truc and others Apr 1, 2024
Read Article Roblox Defender’s Depot codes
Category: Guides
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Tier 2
Tier 2
Roblox Defender’s Depot codes
Trent Cannon and others Trent Cannon and others Apr 1, 2024
Read Article Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (April 2024)
Coin Master free spins and coins daily working links
Category: Guides
Guides
Coin Master
Coin Master
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Tier Update
Tier Update
Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (April 2024)
Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others Apr 1, 2024
Read Article Roblox Block Miner Codes
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Roblox
Roblox
Tier 2
Tier 2
Roblox Block Miner Codes
Adrian Oprea Adrian Oprea Apr 1, 2024
Author
Chris Studley
Chris is a staff writer for Gamepur who lives on the East Coast of the U.S. Chris has covered sports games, including the Madden, FIFA, NHL, NBA 2K, and MLB The Show franchises, for Gamepur since 2020.