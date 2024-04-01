WWE 2K23 features both online and offline play in MyFaction for the first time in the mode’s history. Thus, one should not only expect more interest in MyFaction, but also more Locker Codes. So, what Locker Codes are currently active in 2K23 and what are the rewards? Let’s take a look at all of the active Locker Codes in WWE 2K23, and how to redeem codes in the game.

All WWE 2K23 Locker Codes

WWE 2K23 Codes (Working)

Currently no working codes!

Locker Codes can be redeemed for a slew of different rewards, including Manager cards and even wrestlers that can be added to a faction.

WWE 2K23 Codes (Expired)

NBNP-RMN2-9P69

33TE-75N5-8R3P

MDCE-8FN8-R2GF

N74G-RCND-75AD

XXB9-93NJ-XGQT

B9MC-24NA-DL9H

JGQ4-TRNX-A92L

KJ9L-KFNG-G7R9

F6EK-LDNB-6NN8

6BLL-9MN5-GC88

K6A3-59NX-GD76

K796-9ENH-8EN7

PRQG-XRN8-TK44

GANM-GRN4-4Q34

5JFA-3HNC-2LME

EKX2-92NN-QNCE

2MGH-R2NN-LD23

5ALA-BRND-PX9L

4D26-GEN3-Q5FP

RXJF-FGN4-H88X

AUSTIN316ESB – Reward: Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Pack (includes 72 OVR Emerald Austin Card)

– Reward: Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Pack (includes 72 OVR Emerald Austin Card) NEWDAYROCKS – Reward: Emerald Xavier Woods Manager card in MyFaction

– Reward: Emerald Xavier Woods Manager card in MyFaction UPUPDOWNDOWN – Reward: Emerald Tyler Breeze Manager card in MyFaction

How to redeem WWE 2K23 Locker Codes

In order to redeem Locker Codes for WWE 2K23, enter MyFaction. This can be done simply by clicking the MyFaction tab at the bottom of the modes screen at the main menu.

At the bottom of the home hub screen in MyFaction is a ‘Locker Codes‘ tile. When selected, users will then be able to input a code via the keyboard that appears on the screen. Then, press the ‘Enter‘ button to activate the code.

If it’s a card, it will be added to your collection. Locker Code packs, on the other hand, will be sent to the ‘Unopened Packs‘ folder.

