Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links: How to unlock the ZEXAL-Zexal Weapon skill in the Duelist Road: The Power of ZEXAL! event

Yu-Go-Oh! Duel Links players now have an opportunity to unlock a new skill for ZEXAL’s main character, Yuma Tsukumo. The new skill, ZEXAL-Zexal Weapon, allows Yuma and Astral to morph into “ZEXAL” and add another layer to Yuma. So, what is this new skill and how can you obtain it in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links? Let’s go over what you need to do.

The Duelist Road: The Power of ZEXAL! event

As of now, this skill is an event-exclusive skill, and it can be obtained in the new Duelist Road: The Power of ZEXAL! event. In this event, players must collect Duel Fuel, denoted by a white ball, and take on ZEXAL legendary duelists at Duelist Road.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is a single-player event, so you won’t need to battle online in order to get the skill.

To go through Duelist Road, you’ll need to collect enough Duel Fuel in order to spin the Roulette. Seven pieces of Duel Fuel are needed for each spin. The objective for this event is simple: spin the roulette, defeat the AI duelists, and then get through the 30 squares in each area of Duelist Road. Once you hit the Goal portion of Duelist Road, you have completed the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Duel Links players will need to complete the first four areas in Duelist Road in order to unlock the ZEXAL-Zexal Weapon skill. The fourth area will be unlocked at 1:00 AM EST on May 4, and you’ll only need to go through it once in order to obtain the skill.

The ZEXAL-Zexal Weapon skill

So, what does this new skill do? Here’s the description of the Yuma-exclusive skill:

This skill; activates at the beginning of your turn if your LP are at 2000 or below. Yuma and Astral will turn into ZEXAL. After transformation, add 1 “Number C39: Utopia Ray” to your Extra Deck. Each turn, you can look at the top card of your Deck before drawing a card. In additional, you can use each of the following effects once per turn:

Before conducting your normal draw, change the top card in your Deck to a “ZW” monster.

Can be used at the beginning of your Main Phase. Play one “ZW” monster from your hand.

Keep in mind that you must get through the fourth area in order to get this skill. Otherwise, you will need to wait for another opportunity after the event ends, in order to acquire the ZEXAL-Zexal Weapon skill.

This event will end on May 10.