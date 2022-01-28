Zubat’s Eyes request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Clarissa seems to be having trouble on guard duty in the evenings and wants to know how Zubat is able to see in the dark so well. It’s time to catch a Zubat for her so she can learn its secrets. Here is how you can complete the Zubat’s Eyes request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To collect this request, you first need to head over to the Survey Corps headquarters and interact with the blackboard. Select the Zubat’s Eyes request and you will be tasked with finding Clarissa in town. Go over to the western side of Jubilife Village to find Clarissa holding a lantern near the construction of a new building. She will task you with catching a Zubat.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Depending on how far you are in the game, you may have already caught a Zubat. If so, you can give the Zubat to Clarissa and finish the request immediately. If not, make your way over to the Obsidian Fieldlands. Zubat can be found near Deertrack Heights. If you have the Heights Camp unlocked, you can travel here and Zubat can be found nearby. Return to Clarissa when you have a Zubat and she will reward you with two doses of Aux Powder.