Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road final update delayed in Japan to later this year

The final update to Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road is no longer releasing in the winter as originally intended in Japan. Coming from the Japanese Twitter account for the game, the update has been delayed due to “significant addition of scenarios.”

There was no clarification as to whether these scenarios are cutscenes or segments of gameplay, but Square Enix did release a few new screenshots from the next and from the final update.

Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road takes place after the events of its mobile predecessor Kingdom Hearts: Union Cross. Players inhabit the role of Master Xehanort during his younger days with his best friend and rival Eraqus as he builds his way to become a keyblade master.

Currently, there is no updated release window as to when the final update for Dark Road will release in Japan. While this update won’t come out west until it is released in Japan, Kingdom Hearts fans will want to know the conclusion to this story and what it means for the future of the franchise. That future is imminent. This year is Kingdom Hearts’s 20th anniversary, so it is likely we will be getting some big news during the anniversary event taking place in Japan this April.