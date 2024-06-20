Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree has got to be one of the most awaited DLC releases I’ve ever seen. The hardcore fans of the series have been eagerly counting the days till they can finally explore the land of Shadow. The latest patch 1.12 for Elden Ring dropped today and includes support for the Shadow of Erdtree expansion. However, there are a lot more interesting changes that will interest players.

Source: Bandai Namco

New Content

As discussed before, the main highlight of the patch is the support for the latest Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of Erdtree. This DLC will take players on a journey across the Land of Shadow and pit them against new enemies and bosses. Players can also expect to find new weapons in this expansion and create interesting new builds around them.

There are also some cosmetic items like new hairstyles added to the game. You’ll also find the new Map Functions Menu helpful. You’ll be glad to know that the summoning pools now carry over to NG+ in the update 1.12.

Addition of Mechanics

The new patch also makes inventory management a bit easier. The patch has some welcome additions like a dedicated section for recently collected items and a “!” marker to indicate new items.

One change in particular that has got players excited is the ability to summon spectral steed, torrent during the Elden Beast boss fight. It’s finally happening and players can’t wait to face off against the final boss once again.

Adjustment to PvP & PvE

Elden Ring Update 1.12 also balances a lot of PvE and PvP elements of the game.

For PvP, you’ll experience madness and sleep effects less frequently as the buildup will be halted for a short time after an application. Poise damage has also seen a major balancing pass for heavy-thrusting swords and some skills.

For PvE & PvP, there have been optimizations to gameplay. The turning speed, stamina consumption, damage scaling, effects, and poise damage for several weapons have been readjusted.

Now we’ve included all the major changes in the Elden Ring update 1.12 above. If you’re keen on reading the detailed patch notes, head over to Bandai Namco’s official website. The update is now live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

