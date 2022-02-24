11 bit studios is donating This War of Mine profits to Ukrainian Red Cross following Russia’s attack on Ukraine

Game developer 11 bit studios have announced that all proceeds from sales of its anti-war game, This War of Mine, will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The Poland-based studio made the decision to support Ukraine as both neighbors of the country and the creator of the game that “directly speaks about the suffering and misery of civilians affected by war. The developer adds that it “stand against the Russian invasion of Ukraine” and empty words won’t help the cause.

“For the next seven days, all profits from This War of Mine, all its DLCs, on all stores and all platforms will go to a special fund. A week from now, this money will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross to directly support victims of war in Ukraine,” 11 bit studios said in a Twitter statement.

In response to 11 bit studios’ stand, people are sharing screenshots of their purchases. This is War is currently 75% off on Steam, but 11 bit studios is urging people to not hesitate in purchasing the game at full price as they “want to raise as much money as possible as quickly as possible.” This War of Mine is also available on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

This War of Mine is also on GOG, and CD Projekt, who owns the platform is supporting 11 bit studios’ decision. The Witcher developer is going the extra mile and any profits made from its 30% game revenue split will be going toward the Ukrainian Red Cross as well.